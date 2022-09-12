Trout HR 7th game in a row; Guardians beat Angels, pad lead BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 10:43 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, is congratulated by Shohei Ohtani after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, is restrained while arguing with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 5-4. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, points at home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 5-4. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges hits a two-RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani signs autographs before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts after nearly being hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges sides to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi misplays the ball during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Los Angeles Angels third baseman Matt Duffy, right, throws to first base to get out Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, right, argues with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 5-4. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Monday night.
Trout’s 35th homer of the season came in the fifth inning. The three-time AL MVP connected off Konnor Pilkington for a two-run, 422-foot drive to dead center at Progressive Field.