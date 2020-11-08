Trask, Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in 'Cocktail Party'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and No. 8 Florida beat fifth-ranked and undermanned Georgia 44-28 on Saturday.

The Gators (4-1) ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” — it was coach Dan Mullen’s most significant victory in three years in Gainesville — and now have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division.

The Bulldogs (4-2), who entered the game as 3½-point favorites, were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.

Florida, meanwhile, has a Heisman Trophy contender.

Trask completed 30 of 43 passes for a career-high 474 yards — 8 yards shy of Tim Tebow's single-game school record — despite playing much of the night without standout tight end Kyle Pitts.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Pitts was knocked out of the game in the second quarter on Lewis Cine’s crushing hit over the middle. Cine was ejected for targeting, adding to Georgia’s already-thin defense.

The Bulldogs were without nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow), safety Richard LeCounte (motorcycle accident) and defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) to start the game.

Trask and the Gators took advantage, burning Georgia repeatedly with wheel routes while overcoming a 14-0 deficit.

Once Trask and Florida got going, the Bulldogs did little to stop them. The Gators scored on eight of nine possessions after a three-and-out to open the game and finished with 572 yards.

Trask deserved the biggest cheers. And had it not been for a Pick-6 in which a freshman receiver appeared to run the wrong route, he would have been close to perfect.

The only question that remained going into the fourth quarter was whether Florida would top 50 points for the third time in series lore.

The Gators came up short.

Georgia had several chances to make it a one-possession game, but D’Wan Mathis kept overthrowing open receivers. Mathis, who started the season opener, replaced Stetson Bennett in the third quarter.

Bennett left the game briefly in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury and was ineffective after returning. He completed 5 of 16 passes for 78 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Bennett was without his top target, George Pickens (upper body), and lost Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to an apparent broken right leg on a 32-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Replays showed the severity of Rosemy-Jacksaint’s injury as team trainers rushed to the end zone and quickly got an air cast on his leg. He was carted into the tunnel amid a standing ovation. Florida safety Brad Stewart hit Rosemy-Jacksaint just before he crossed the goal line.

The Dawgs led 14-0 after the freshman’s first TD reception. Zamir White scored on the game’s first play from scrimmage, going untouched for 75 yards.

It looked like it would be a Georgia rout.

It ended being Florida’s night to celebrate.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia needs to move on from Bennett, a fourth-year junior who has completed 20 of 44 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions since the first half against Alabama. Mathis wasn't any better against Florida, but he's young and has potential. Southern California transfer JT Daniels or highly touted recruit Carson Beck also could get a shot.

Florida notched a signature win for Mullen, but likely can't afford a slip-up down the stretch to remain in play for a CFP spot.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia likely will fall out of top 10 of T he Associated Press' college football poll for the first time this season. Florida surely will jump the Dawgs.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Arkansas next Saturday, the return of quarterback Feleipe Franks to the Swamp. Franks left the Gators at the end of last season, landed with the Razorbacks and has played well.

Georgia plays at Missouri, which has lost six straight in the series.

