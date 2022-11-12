Towson 21, Stony Brook 17

Towson 7 0 7 7 \u2014 21 Stony Brook 7 0 7 3 \u2014 17 First Quarter TOWS_Perkins 19 pass from Pigrome (Vaughan kick), 11:29 STON_Harris Jr. 70 pass from Bryden (Guglielmello kick), 00:25 Third Quarter STON_Newton 30 pass from Bryden (Guglielmello kick), 07:54 TOWS_Street 36 pass from Pigrome (Vaughan kick), 03:58 Fourth Quarter STON_FG Guglielmello 26, 02:39 TOWS_Matthews 3 run (Vaughan kick), 00:56 TOWS STON First downs 23 20 Rushes-yards 32-122 33-100 Passing 255 273 Comp-Att-Int 22-40-0 18-36-1 Return Yards 14 17 Punts-Avg. 8-43.4 7-42.1 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalty-Yards 7-65 3-25 Time of Possession 26:52 33:08 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Towson, D'A. Hunter 10-63, Ty. Pigrome 7-54, De. Matthews 6-14, Jo. Bangda 6-2, Sa. Reynolds 1-(minus 1), Na. Kent 1-(minus 4), Team 1-(minus 6). Stony Brook, Ro. Tallarico 21-76, Ma. Jinks 6-28, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-6, Da. Bryden 5-(minus 10). PASSING_Towson, Ty. Pigrome 22-40-0-255. Stony Brook, Da. Bryden 18-35-1-273, Team 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Towson, Da. James 7-87, Da. Street 3-78, Is. Perkins 6-60, Br. McElhaney 2-13, Sa. Reynolds 2-11, Da. Thompson IV 1-5, De. Matthews 1-1. Stony Brook, Sh. Harris Jr. 6-135, Kh. Newton 3-69, RJ. Lamarre 4-28, Ra. El 1-19, De. Hellams Jr. 2-10, Ty. Devera 1-9, Da. Caffrey 1-3.