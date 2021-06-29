Tour de France riders stage protest amid road safety debate June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 8:37 a.m.
1 of12 Switzerland's Marc Hirschi lays on the side of the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Medics tend to Australia's Caleb Ewan after he crashed in the sprint towards the finish line of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Pool Photo via AP) Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Blood is seen on the leg and shoe of Netherland's Steven Kruijswijk who crashed in the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Stephane Mahe/Pool Photo via AP) Stephane Mahe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Italy's Kristian Sbaragli, left, and France's Bryan Coquard, right, lie on the ground after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool Photo via AP) Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Netherland's Steven Kruijswijk has blood on his face and legs after crashing in the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Stephane Mahe/Pool Photo via AP) Stephane Mahe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Australia's Jack Haig gets assistance from a team member after crashing during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Italy's Kristian Sbaragli, left, and France's Bryan Coquard, right, lie on the ground after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool Photo via AP) Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Slovakia's Peter Sagan, left, crashes with Australia's Caleb Ewan, right, during the sprint towards the finish line of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP) Benoit Tessier/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
FOUGERES, France (AP) — Tour de France riders staged a protest at the start of Tuesday's stage to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions after a flurry of crashes reignited the issue of road safety.
Having left the town of Redon in the western Brittany region to start Stage 4, the peloton rode at a moderate pace and all riders got off their bikes after about one kilometer. They waited silently for about a minute before hitting the road again.