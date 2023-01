NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres remained headed toward a salary arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees while nine teammates reached one-year agreements Friday, including All-Star pitchers Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes.

Torres asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million. If the sides don't strike a deal, a hearing would be held next month.