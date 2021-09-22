Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays third. Brandon Lowe singles to left center field. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep left field. Brandon Lowe to third. Ji-Man Choi walks. Yandy Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jarrod Dyson. Randy Arozarena to third. Brandon Lowe scores. Austin Meadows homers to center field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Randy Arozarena scores. Manuel Margot singles to center field. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Francisco Mejia doubles to deep left center field. Manuel Margot to third. Taylor Walls singles to shortstop. Francisco Mejia scores. Manuel Margot scores. Brandon Lowe lines out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Blue jays 0.