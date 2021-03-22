Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|37
|36.8
|242-617
|.392
|122-328
|130-145
|.897
|736
|19.9
|Siakam
|33
|35.3
|238-535
|.445
|41-138
|134-164
|.817
|651
|19.7
|Powell
|40
|30.4
|266-536
|.496
|114-257
|136-156
|.872
|782
|19.6
|Lowry
|35
|34.8
|204-467
|.437
|99-251
|111-126
|.881
|618
|17.7
|Boucher
|42
|23.9
|210-389
|.540
|68-157
|103-136
|.757
|591
|14.1
|Anunoby
|25
|33.4
|127-261
|.487
|54-135
|41-55
|.745
|349
|14.0
|Ellenson
|2
|19.0
|5-14
|.357
|2-9
|3-4
|.750
|15
|7.5
|Davis
|33
|14.8
|86-208
|.413
|44-121
|16-18
|.889
|232
|7.0
|Baynes
|39
|19.4
|100-236
|.424
|20-80
|23-32
|.719
|243
|6.2
|Bembry
|30
|17.4
|58-109
|.532
|9-27
|15-22
|.682
|140
|4.7
|Johnson
|37
|14.1
|38-99
|.384
|24-64
|11-14
|.786
|111
|3.0
|Thomas
|25
|7.5
|22-58
|.379
|15-39
|6-7
|.857
|65
|2.6
|Watanabe
|26
|11.6
|21-67
|.313
|13-35
|9-10
|.900
|64
|2.5
|Watson
|22
|8.7
|19-44
|.432
|14-33
|2-4
|.500
|54
|2.5
|Flynn
|17
|9.1
|15-52
|.288
|6-29
|4-6
|.667
|40
|2.4
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|McCaw
|4
|7.3
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|3-3
|1.000
|5
|1.3
|Harris
|4
|3.5
|1-4
|.250
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|TEAM
|42
|240.0
|1658-3707
|.447
|649-1711
|750-908
|.826
|4715
|112.3
|OPPONENTS
|42
|240.0
|1623-3530
|.460
|597-1581
|873-1100
|.794
|4716
|112.3
___