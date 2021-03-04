Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|30
|35.8
|222-490
|.453
|36-122
|122-149
|.819
|602
|20.1
|VanVleet
|34
|36.7
|226-565
|.400
|114-298
|118-132
|.894
|684
|20.1
|Powell
|33
|29.4
|204-415
|.492
|84-191
|109-121
|.901
|601
|18.2
|Lowry
|28
|34.4
|169-363
|.466
|80-195
|90-104
|.865
|508
|18.1
|Anunoby
|23
|33.4
|114-238
|.479
|49-124
|40-53
|.755
|317
|13.8
|Boucher
|35
|23.3
|161-307
|.524
|56-128
|82-108
|.759
|460
|13.1
|Davis
|29
|14.2
|71-173
|.410
|37-102
|13-15
|.867
|192
|6.6
|Baynes
|32
|19.4
|82-191
|.429
|16-68
|15-20
|.750
|195
|6.1
|Bembry
|26
|16.3
|47-80
|.588
|8-21
|14-20
|.700
|116
|4.5
|Watanabe
|22
|12.2
|20-60
|.333
|12-33
|8-8
|1.000
|60
|2.7
|Johnson
|31
|13.1
|26-69
|.377
|16-43
|11-14
|.786
|79
|2.5
|Thomas
|21
|6.9
|18-46
|.391
|12-31
|5-6
|.833
|53
|2.5
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|15
|8.3
|12-45
|.267
|5-26
|4-6
|.667
|33
|2.2
|Watson
|15
|4.1
|9-18
|.500
|8-15
|0-0
|.000
|26
|1.7
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|McCaw
|3
|6.7
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|35
|240.0
|1386-3070
|.451
|536-1403
|634-762
|.832
|3942
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|35
|240.0
|1345-2962
|.454
|495-1318
|699-882
|.793
|3884
|111.0
