Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|14
|35.7
|97-237
|.409
|47-129
|30-35
|.857
|271
|19.4
|Siakam
|13
|35.6
|93-212
|.439
|15-60
|44-56
|.786
|245
|18.8
|Lowry
|13
|36.2
|76-177
|.429
|37-103
|48-55
|.873
|237
|18.2
|Boucher
|14
|23.8
|76-128
|.594
|25-52
|40-51
|.784
|217
|15.5
|Anunoby
|14
|35.0
|65-141
|.461
|31-82
|27-37
|.730
|188
|13.4
|Powell
|14
|22.7
|51-128
|.398
|27-67
|35-40
|.875
|164
|11.7
|Davis
|9
|13.4
|27-56
|.482
|13-32
|5-5
|1.000
|72
|8.0
|Thomas
|5
|10.2
|9-19
|.474
|7-13
|1-1
|1.000
|26
|5.2
|Baynes
|11
|15.6
|19-52
|.365
|4-22
|0-0
|.000
|42
|3.8
|Johnson
|12
|14.5
|13-29
|.448
|7-16
|2-4
|.500
|35
|2.9
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|9
|8.9
|8-29
|.276
|4-16
|0-0
|.000
|20
|2.2
|Watanabe
|8
|9.9
|5-18
|.278
|4-9
|0-0
|.000
|14
|1.8
|Watson
|4
|2.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|Bembry
|6
|3.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.7
|Harris
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|14
|240.0
|548-1244
|.441
|225-609
|235-290
|.810
|1556
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|14
|240.0
|541-1195
|.453
|193-519
|275-351
|.783
|1550
|110.7
