Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|54
|35.5
|464-1017
|.456
|117-324
|223-278
|.802
|1268
|23.5
|Lowry
|53
|36.5
|317-757
|.419
|158-441
|267-311
|.859
|1059
|20.0
|VanVleet
|49
|35.9
|292-712
|.410
|134-345
|140-166
|.843
|858
|17.5
|Powell
|45
|28.7
|262-528
|.496
|94-240
|111-132
|.841
|729
|16.2
|Ibaka
|51
|27.4
|325-629
|.517
|66-168
|89-119
|.748
|805
|15.8
|Anunoby
|64
|30.2
|275-536
|.513
|85-218
|63-90
|.700
|698
|10.9
|Davis
|65
|16.9
|182-393
|.463
|89-223
|45-52
|.865
|498
|7.7
|Gasol
|37
|27.4
|102-243
|.420
|51-129
|28-38
|.737
|283
|7.6
|Hollis-Jefferson
|53
|18.9
|139-296
|.470
|2-17
|95-129
|.736
|375
|7.1
|Boucher
|56
|12.9
|119-261
|.456
|28-100
|82-103
|.796
|348
|6.2
|McCaw
|37
|24.5
|67-162
|.414
|23-71
|13-18
|.722
|170
|4.6
|Thomas
|34
|9.6
|54-113
|.478
|35-76
|7-10
|.700
|150
|4.4
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|19
|7.1
|13-36
|.361
|3-15
|8-10
|.800
|37
|1.9
|Johnson
|20
|4.8
|8-31
|.258
|2-13
|5-6
|.833
|23
|1.2
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|25
|5.0
|8-24
|.333
|6-19
|1-6
|.167
|23
|0.9
|Watson
|4
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|TEAM
|65
|241.5
|2631-5749
|.458
|894-2403
|1182-1474
|.802
|7338
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|65
|241.5
|2457-5743
|.428
|841-2503
|1155-1505
|.767
|6910
|106.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|59
|349
|408
|7.6
|194
|3.6
|153
|0
|55
|132
|51
|Lowry
|31
|234
|265
|5.0
|405
|7.6
|172
|0
|71
|158
|22
|VanVleet
|18
|167
|185
|3.8
|328
|6.7
|121
|0
|92
|113
|14
|Powell
|23
|138
|161
|3.6
|78
|1.7
|96
|0
|56
|66
|17
|Ibaka
|105
|313
|418
|8.2
|73
|1.4
|143
|0
|24
|103
|44
|Anunoby
|75
|270
|345
|5.4
|100
|1.6
|159
|1
|90
|75
|42
|Davis
|46
|174
|220
|3.4
|107
|1.6
|104
|0
|32
|65
|12
|Gasol
|29
|206
|235
|6.4
|126
|3.4
|106
|0
|28
|45
|33
|Hollis-Jefferson
|104
|153
|257
|4.8
|91
|1.7
|106
|0
|44
|49
|22
|Boucher
|94
|148
|242
|4.3
|23
|.4
|104
|0
|20
|23
|53
|McCaw
|19
|67
|86
|2.3
|79
|2.1
|60
|0
|39
|29
|4
|Thomas
|7
|43
|50
|1.5
|17
|.5
|32
|0
|8
|12
|0
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|17
|26
|1.4
|7
|.4
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|3
|19
|22
|1.1
|8
|.4
|10
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.6
|8
|.3
|12
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|2
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|625
|2319
|2944
|45.3
|1648
|25.4
|1404
|1
|572
|942
|321
|OPPONENTS
|722
|2279
|3001
|46.2
|1656
|25.5
|1302
|2
|459
|1095
|351
