Toronto-Philadelphia Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer lines out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Bryson Stott. Bo Bichette flies out to right field to Matt Vierling. Alejandro Kirk walks. Matt Chapman homers to left field. Alejandro Kirk scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow center field. Raimel Tapia lines out to left field to Kyle Schwarber.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Phillies 0.

Blue jays second. Danny Jansen doubles to left field. Cavan Biggio singles to shallow left field. Danny Jansen to third. George Springer singles to left field. Cavan Biggio to second. Danny Jansen scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. George Springer out at second. Cavan Biggio to third. Alejandro Kirk singles to shallow center field. Bo Bichette to second. Cavan Biggio scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 5, Phillies 0.

Blue jays third. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep left center field. Raimel Tapia grounds out to first base, Rhys Hoskins to Kyle Gibson. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Danny Jansen doubles to deep left center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Cavan Biggio flies out to left center field to Kyle Schwarber. George Springer lines out to left field to Kyle Schwarber.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 6, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. Rhys Hoskins lines out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Bryce Harper singles to right center field. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Bryce Harper to second. Alec Bohm flies out to deep center field to George Springer. Bryce Harper to third. Bryson Stott singles to shallow infield. J.T. Realmuto to second. Bryce Harper scores. Jean Segura strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 6, Phillies 1.

Blue jays fifth. Matt Chapman doubles to left field. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Matt Chapman to third. Raimel Tapia lines out to shallow infield, Kyle Gibson to Rhys Hoskins. Danny Jansen singles to right field. Matt Chapman scores. Cavan Biggio called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Phillies 1.

Phillies fifth. Dalton Guthrie homers to left field. Matt Vierling singles to left center field. Kyle Schwarber singles to right center field. Matt Vierling to second. Rhys Hoskins doubles. Kyle Schwarber to third. Matt Vierling scores. Bryce Harper singles to shallow right field. Rhys Hoskins to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow right field. Bryce Harper to second. Rhys Hoskins scores. Alec Bohm flies out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Bryson Stott lines out to center field to George Springer. Bryce Harper doubled off second.

4 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Phillies 5.

Blue jays sixth. George Springer doubles to deep left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. George Springer to third. Throwing error by Bryson Stott. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. George Springer scores. Matt Chapman called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 8, Phillies 5.

Blue jays seventh. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep right center field. Raimel Tapia triples to shallow right field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Danny Jansen strikes out on a foul tip. Raimel Tapia scores. Cavan Biggio grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. George Springer walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pops out to Alec Bohm.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 10, Phillies 5.

Blue jays eighth. Bo Bichette walks. Alejandro Kirk singles to left field. Bo Bichette to second. Matt Chapman hit by pitch. Alejandro Kirk to second. Bo Bichette to third. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow right field. Matt Chapman to second. Alejandro Kirk to third. Bo Bichette scores. Raimel Tapia doubles to deep left field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Matt Chapman scores. Alejandro Kirk scores. Danny Jansen strikes out swinging. Cavan Biggio grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Raimel Tapia to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. George Springer flies out to shallow center field to Matt Vierling.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 14, Phillies 5.

Phillies eighth. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Alec Bohm singles to shortstop. J.T. Realmuto to second. Bryson Stott walks. Alec Bohm to second. J.T. Realmuto to third. Jean Segura strikes out swinging. Dalton Guthrie walks. Bryson Stott to second. Alec Bohm to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Matt Vierling reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Dalton Guthrie out at second. Bryson Stott to third. Alec Bohm scores. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Matt Vierling scores. Bryson Stott scores. Rhys Hoskins flies out to right field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 14, Phillies 10.

Blue jays ninth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Bo Bichette reaches on error. Throwing error by Rhys Hoskins. Alejandro Kirk singles to left field. Bo Bichette to second. Santiago Espinal singles to center field. Gabriel Moreno to second. Bo Bichette scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to right field. Santiago Espinal scores. Gabriel Moreno scores. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Garrett Stubbs to Rhys Hoskins. Danny Jansen strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Blue jays 18, Phillies 10.

Phillies ninth. Bryce Harper pops out to shallow infield to Santiago Espinal. J.T. Realmuto homers to center field. Alec Bohm grounds out to shallow infield, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Bryson Stott reaches on error. Fielding error by Bo Bichette. Jean Segura singles to shallow left field. Bryson Stott to second. Dalton Guthrie walks. Jean Segura to second. Bryson Stott to third. Matt Vierling pops out to second base to Cavan Biggio.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Blue jays 18, Phillies 11.