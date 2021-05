Blue jays third. Joe Panik singles to shallow center field. Reese McGuire out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jose Ramirez to Jake Bauers. Joe Panik to third. Marcus Semien singles to shallow infield. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Marcus Semien out at second. Joe Panik scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Bo Bichette out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 1, Indians 0.

Blue jays fourth. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Aaron Civale to Jake Bauers. Joe Panik grounds out to second base, Aaron Civale to Owen Miller to Jake Bauers.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Indians 0.

Indians fifth. Josh Naylor homers to center field. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Rowdy Tellez. Jake Bauers grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Rowdy Tellez. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Indians 1.

Blue jays seventh. Joe Panik singles to shallow center field. Reese McGuire doubles to right field. Santiago Espinal to third. Marcus Semien walks. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Harold Ramirez. Reese McGuire to third. Santiago Espinal scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 4, Indians 1.