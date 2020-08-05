Toronto-Atlanta Runs

Braves second. Matt Adams homers to center field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies grounds out to second base, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Tyler Flowers homers to center field. Ender Inciarte grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to shallow left field. Randal Grichuk walks. Danny Jansen pops out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Brandon Drury pops out to second base to Freddie Freeman. Anthony Alford singles to shallow left field. Randal Grichuk to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Bo Bichette flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 2, Blue jays 1.

Braves fifth. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Dansby Swanson grounds out to second base, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Freddie Freeman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to deep left field to Anthony Alford. Johan Camargo pinch-hitting for Matt Adams. Johan Camargo singles to left field. Freddie Freeman to second. Austin Riley homers to left field. Johan Camargo scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Ozzie Albies walks. Tyler Flowers lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Blue jays 1.

Braves eighth. Ender Inciarte singles to shallow infield. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to deep center field. Ender Inciarte to second. Dansby Swanson doubles to left field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Ender Inciarte scores. Freddie Freeman pops out to shallow left field to Joe Panik. Adam Duvall singles to shallow left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Johan Camargo doubles to right center field. Adam Duvall scores. Austin Riley walks. Ozzie Albies pops out to shallow infield to Cavan Biggio. Tyler Flowers flies out to deep left field to Derek Fisher.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 10, Blue jays 1.