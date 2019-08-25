Toronto 7, Seattle 5

Toronto Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 7 7 7 Totals 36 5 9 5 Bichette ss 5 2 3 3 Smith rf 3 1 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0 Crawford ss 5 2 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 1 Nola 1b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 1 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 Fisher pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Narváez c 5 1 2 3 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 T.Hernández cf 2 2 1 1 Fraley cf 4 0 1 0 McKinney lf 4 1 1 1 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 Jansen c 2 1 0 0 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Moore pr-2b 0 0 0 0

Toronto 002 000 410 — 7 Seattle 200 030 000 — 5

E_Lopes (2). DP_Toronto 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Seattle 10. 2B_Grichuk (23), McKinney (13), Tellez (14), Bichette (13), Crawford (20), Lopes (3), Seager (15), Fraley (1). HR_T.Hernández (20), Bichette (8), Narváez (19). SB_Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Font 1 2 2 2 1 1 Stewart W,3-0 5 7 3 3 1 4 Romano H,1 1 0 0 0 2 0 Boshers H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Law S,4-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2

Seattle F.Hernández 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 4 Guilbeau H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wisler H,2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 McClain L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Bass 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 Swanson 1 0 0 0 1 0

Romano pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_F.Hernández (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Law, McClain.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:38. A_34,590 (47,943).