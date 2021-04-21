Toronto 6, Boston 3

|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Biggio 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Espinal pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Gonzalez 2b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Palacios rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cordero lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|130
|000
|002
|—
|6
|Boston
|000
|110
|010
|—
|3