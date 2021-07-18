Toronto 5, Texas 0

LOB_Texas 4, Toronto 4. 2B_Lowe (10), Espinal (7). 3B_Gallo (1). HR_Jansen (5). SB_Springer (2), Hernández (7). SF_Grichuk (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Allard, L, 2-7 5 1-3 7 5 5 1 1 Sborz 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Toronto Ryu, W, 9-5 7 3 0 0 1 4

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T_1:48.