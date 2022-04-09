Toronto 4, Texas 3

E_Hernández (1). DP_Texas 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (1), Espinal (2). HR_Bichette (1). S_Tapia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Dunning 5 5 3 3 2 4 Martin L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Patton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Bush 1 1 0 0 0 0

Toronto Gausman 5 8 3 3 0 5 Richards W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Y.García H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mayza H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romano S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Dunning (Hernández), Patton (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:39. A_43,386 (53,506).