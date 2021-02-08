Toronto 3, Vancouver 1

Vancouver 0 1 0 — 1 Toronto 1 0 2 — 3 First Period_1, Toronto, Rielly 2, 6:38. Second Period_2, Vancouver, Pettersson 5 (Hughes, Boeser), 9:59 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Matthews 11 (Marner, Sandin), 9:22. 4, Toronto, Kerfoot 2 (Mikheyev), 9:33. Shots on Goal_Vancouver 13-14-5_32. Toronto 4-3-12_19. Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 4; Toronto 0 of 2. Goalies_Vancouver, Holtby 3-5-0 (19 shots-16 saves). Toronto, Andersen 8-2-1 (32-31). A_0 (18,819). T_2:18. Referees_Brad Meier, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSportsPaige Bueckers lifts No. 2 UConn over No. 1 South...By Doug BonjourSportsLive analysis from No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 South Carolina...Staff Reports