Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Detroit 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 1 2 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 59 (Spezza, Blackwell), 15:48.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 27 (Nylander, Lyubushkin), 4:03. 3, Toronto, Matthews 60 (Rielly, Nylander), 5:49 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-8-5_20. Toronto 14-10-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 20-24-9 (36 shots-33 saves). Toronto, Campbell 31-9-6 (20-20).

A_0 (18,819). T_2:20.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Ben O'Quinn.

More for you