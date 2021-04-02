Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto 2, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 0 1 0 1 2
Winnipeg 0 1 0 0 1

Toronto won shootout 1-0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Dermott 2 (Spezza, Bogosian), 5:16. 2, Winnipeg, Copp 12 (Appleton, Lowry), 11:50.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Toronto 1 (Spezza G, Matthews NG), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Dubois NG, Scheifele NG).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 7-17-9-5_38. Winnipeg 10-10-11-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 8-0-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 17-10-3 (38-37).

A_0 (15,321). T_2:28.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk.

