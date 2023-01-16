Toronto 123, N.Y. Knicks 121

Anunoby 3-10 2-2 10, Barnes 8-16 9-13 26, Siakam 7-19 6-7 20, Trent Jr. 6-14 2-3 18, VanVleet 10-23 8-8 33, Achiuwa 2-6 4-4 8, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 2-5 3-4 8, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-96 34-41 123.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships