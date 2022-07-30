Toro pinch-hits for J-Rod, rallies Mariners over Astros 5-4

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
9
HOUSTON (AP) — Abraham Toro pinch-hit for All-Star Julio Rodriguez and delivered a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the AL-West leading Houston Astros 5-4 on Saturday night.
Rodriguez was hit on the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. He struck out, but played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth. There was no immediate word on Rodriguez's condition.