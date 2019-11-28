Top-ranked Oregon beats Oklahoma State 89-72 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 30 points and 18 rebounds and No. 1 Oregon survived a second-half challenge from Oklahoma State in an 89-72 victory Thursday in the Paradise Jam.

Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Minyon Moore had 14 points and six assists, and Erin Boley finished with 12 points. The Ducks (5-0) led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Ahead 47-27 at the half, Oregon increased its lead to 61-31 on Ionescu’s 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the third quarter. But the Cowgirls (5-1) closed the quarter with a 19-8 run to pull to 69-50.

Oklahoma State cut it to 86-72 on Bryn Gerlich’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Moore capped off Oregon’s scoring with a three-point play with 2 seconds left.

Natasha Mack had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma State. Vivian Gray added 17.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Another double-digit victory for the Ducks, who have won their first five games by an average of 33.8 points per game. But Thursday’s game was their closest this season.

Oklahoma State: The loss was the Cowgirls’ third straight against an AP Top 25 opponent. Their last win against a ranked team came Feb. 3, 2018, when they beat then-No. 23 Kansas 92-63.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Faces Texas-Arlington on Friday at the Paradise Jam.

Oklahoma State: Faces No. 8 Louisville on Friday at the Paradise Jam.