Top-ranked James Madison defeats No. 11 Richmond 23-6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked three field goals to set a Colonial Athletic Association record and top-ranked James Madison drubbed eleventh-ranked Richmond 23-6 on Saturday, staking a claim for an at-large playoff berth.

The season-finale win wraps up the CAA South Division championship for the Dukes (5-0. 3-0). Elsewhere, Delaware (5-0, 4-0) defeated Villanova 27-20 to win the CAA North Division, and a committee of CAA athletic directors (minus Delaware's and James Madison's) selected the Blue Hens as the conference's automatic qualifier into the FCS playoffs.