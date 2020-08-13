Tomas Nido homers twice to power Mets past Nationals 8-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth to lead the New York Mets to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals and a split of the four-game series.

Nido, who entered Thursday with five homers and 26 RBIs over 93 games in parts of four big league seasons, is just the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game. Hall of Famers Gary Carter and Mike Piazza did it twice apiece and Todd Hundley and Paul Lo Duca once each.

Nido struck out in the seventh as he tried to match Carter, the only Mets catcher with a three-homer game.

Dominic Smith homered in the second and Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the eighth for the Mets, whose second straight win may have been a costly one. Left fielder Jeff McNeil was carted off after crashing into the wall while robbing Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-run extra-base hit to end the first inning. The Mets said in the fourth inning McNeil was still being evaluated and they would have an update after the game.

Smith, Alonso and Luis Guillorme had two hits each.

McNeil’s catch cost the Nationals against rookie David Peterson (3-1), who allowed an unearned run and didn’t surrender his lone hit until Yan Gomes led off the fifth with a single. Peterson walked two, struck out three and retired 11 of 12 batters before Gomes’ hit.

Jared Hughes, Edwin Diaz and Brad Brach combined to finish the five-hitter.

Trea Turner scored for the Nationals in the first when he drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Nido’s throwing error and scored on Howie Kendrick’s comebacker.

Juan Soto capped a sensational series by homering in the sixth. He was 7-for-15 with four homers and eight RBIs in the four-game set.

Adam Eaton had two hits.

Austin Voth (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs over four innings.

ON-BASE MACHINES

Mets leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo doubled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 34 games. It’s tied for the third-longest streak in team history with Pete Alonso (2019) and Carlos Delgado (2007-08). Michael Conforto walked in the third and has reached base in a career-high 21 straight games dating back to the 2019 season finale.

HELLO I MUST BE GOING

Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg, who is scheduled to start Friday despite still dealing with a nerve issue in his right hand, was ejected from the stands for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning.

Strasburg, sitting in Section 121 at Citi Field in this socially distant season, was apparently unhappy with the strike zone of home plate umpire Carlos Torres after Voth’s 2-2 pitch to Alonso on the outside corner was ruled a ball.

Moments later, Torres ejected Strasburg, though it took a few seconds to realize who had been tossed. Someone was heard yelling “You’re brutal,” adding an expletive, shortly before television cameras captured Strasburg doffing his cap as he walked up the staircase on his way out of the park.

The usually stoic Strasburg appeared to be grinning underneath his blue mask as he made his exit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: SS Amed Rosario (stomach) missed his third straight game. … 2B Robinson Cano (left groin) played another simulated game Wednesday but couldn’t work out on the field before Thursday’s game because the tarp was on in anticipation of morning rain. The Mets hope he can return when eligible Friday.

Nationals: In a flurry of pregame moves involving relievers, Washington put LHPs Sean Doolittle (right knee fatigue) and Sam Freeman (left flexor mass strain) on the 10-day injured list, reinstated RHP Will Harris (groin) from the IL and selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero, their first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft who missed all of last year after having Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in August 2018. Romero made his big league debut Thursday and gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings. Freeman, injured while pitching Wednesday night, and Doolittle, 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA in five appearances in 2020, were the only two lefties in Washington’s bullpen. … CF Victor Robles was out of the starting lineup, a day after getting hit by a pitch on a knuckle on his right hand. ichael A. Taylor started in Robles’ spot. ... LHP Roenis Elías has been shut down after feeling his forearm tighten. He is on the 60-day IL because of a left elbow flexor strain.

UP NEXT

Mets: Two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.45 ERA) will look to win his third straight start when the Mets begin a road trip at Philadelphia.

Nationals: Strasburg (0-0, 10.38 ERA) is to start in Baltimore with an unusual setup Friday. First, the clubs will complete a game suspended because the grounds crew couldn’t unfurl the tarp properly when it rained in the top of the sixth inning Sunday with the Orioles leading 5-2 at Washington -- so the Nationals will be the “home” team for the resumption Friday -- and then they’ll play the day’s scheduled game.