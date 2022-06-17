Title IX also helps athletes abroad DANIELLA MATAR and TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writers June 17, 2022 Updated: June 17, 2022 1:59 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Maria Bulanova, a member of the Professional Women's Bowling Association and an assistant coach at St. Francis College, practices at Kingpin's Alley and Family Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Glens Falls, N.Y. Title IX has opened the door for thousands of female athletes from abroad to get an American education and a shot at a life and career in the United States. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Maria Bulanova, from Russia, practices at Kingpin's Alley and Family Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Glens Falls, N.Y. Bulanova helped Vanderbilt win its second national championship in women’s bowling in 2018. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Maria Bulanova, a member of the Professional Women's Bowling Association and an assistant bowling coach at St. Francis College poses for a portrait before practice at Kingpin's Alley and Family Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Glens Falls, N.Y. Title IX has opened the door for thousands of female athletes from abroad to get an American education and a shot at a life and career in the United States. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Maria Bulanova, a member of the Professional Women's Bowling Association and an assistant bowling coach at St. Francis College, practices at Kingpin's Alley and Family Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Glens Falls, N.Y. Title IX has opened the door for thousands of female athletes from abroad to get an American education and a shot at a life and career in the United States. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - Oregon golfer Tze-Han Lin gestures to teammates on the first green during the NCAA college women's golf championship title match against Stanford, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Tze-Han Lin, like many other international athletes playing college sports in the United States, had little sense of Title IX when they were teenagers. But the federal law has opened the door for thousands of female athletes to get an American education and a shot at a career. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Maria Bulanova, from Russia, poses for a portrait before practice at Kingpin's Alley and Family Center, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Glens Falls, N.Y. Title IX has opened the door for thousands of female athletes from abroad to get an American education and a shot at a life and career in the United States. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MILAN (AP) — For Maria Bulanova, it was a matter of surprise — that she could be recruited to the bowling team at Vanderbilt "all the way from Russia.”
Like other international athletes playing college sports in the United States, she had little sense of Title IX when she was younger. But the federal law has opened the door for thousands of female athletes from abroad to get an American education and possibly a shot at a life and career in the United States.
Written By
DANIELLA MATAR and TERESA M. WALKER