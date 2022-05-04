Tigers take advantage of miscues, edge Pirates, 3-2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during Detroit's three-run fifth inning, and the Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Tigers finished with just three hits, but they scored three unearned runs on their way to their second victory in nine games. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Dillon Peters pitched 3 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh, stretching his season-long scoreless streak to 16 2/3 innings. Bryse Wilson (0-1) struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, but was charged with the loss.

The Pirates lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead in the fifth on Ben Gamel's two-run triple off Lange.

Detroit responded in the bottom half. Jeimer Candelario led off with a double and Castro reached on an error by shortstop Cole Tucker.

Baddoo's one-out walk loaded the bases. Robbie Grossman knocked in the Tigers' first run with a sacrifice fly. Hayes then booted Javier Báez's bouncer, allowed two more runs to score.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander had an MRI that confirmed an elbow sprain and no structural damage. He's on the 15-day injured list.

ROSTER MOVES

The Pirates activated left-hander Anthony Banda from the 10-day injured list and optioned lefty Aaron Fletcher to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Pittsburgh added lefty Aaron Fletcher as the 27th man for the second game of the doubleheader, while Detroit added right-hander Alex Faedo. ... Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau, who was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (0-1, 3.32 ERA) will start Game 2 of the doubleheader. The veteran left-hander is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 21 career appearances against Detroit.

Tigers: Faedo will make his major league debut in Game 2. Faedo, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was called up from Triple-A Toledo after tossing five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts against Omaha in his last start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports