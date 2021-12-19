Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 5:08 p.m.
1 of18 Tiger Woods, right, talks with his son Charlie Woods on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Tiger Woods tees off on the second hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, watches his shot on the first tee during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 John Daly walks off the fourth tee during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 John Daly II, left walks off the fourth green with father John Daly during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Tiger Woods fist bumps his son Charlie Woods on the the third green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Charlie Woods, right, watches his fairway shot on the third hole with father Tiger Woods during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Tiger Woods smiles while walking on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 John Daly, left, fist bumps son John Daly II on the third green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Nelly Korda watches her tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Petr Korda, right, kisses his daughter Nelly Korda while walking off the first tee during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Tiger Woods stands with his cart on the third fairway during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.
In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.