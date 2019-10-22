Tickets limited for Turkey Bowl football game in Darien

With the 2019 Turkey Bowl football game between rivals New Canaan and Darien scheduled to be held at Darien High School this year, sales will be limited to 4,000 tickets. Tickets are $10 each.

The game will kick off at 10 a.m., Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28. The Blue Wave is 5-0 this season, while the Rams are 3-2.

In recent years, the game had been held at Stamford High School’s Boyle Stadium in order to accommodate a large crowd, but that agreement could not be renewed this year because the site is unavailable, according to an announcement from Darien High School.

New Canaan has won the last two Turkey Bowl games.

“The Darien Administration offers its thanks to the leadership of the Darien Police Department and Darien Fire Departments for their support in this endeavor and for their dedication to the safety of our entire community,” Darien athletic director Chris Manfredonia said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Following the guidelines set by our first responders, we are limited to 4,000 spectator tickets to be shared between Darien and New Canaan. To accommodate our fans, we are including two temporary sets of bleachers for the game.

“Although this is a community event, it belongs first to the students and to the student athletes who are participating. As a result, we will prioritize student ticket sales, and offer remaining tickets to the public.”

Scenes from the 2017 Turkey Bowl game between the Darien and New Canaan football teams at Stamford's Boyle Stadium.

Darien High School will be holding its ticket sales, limited to one per Darien student, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Remaining tickets, a maximum of three per purchase, will be available to Darien residents starting at 10 a.m. at the Weed Beach Paddle Tennis Hunt.

There will be no day of game ticket sales at the gate.

Parking on campus is limited and will be available to those who receive free parking passes with their game tickets. One parking pass per set of purchased tickets will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

Parking passes will not be available for all ticket holders, so those without parking passes should plan to park at Middlesex Middle School, St. Thomas More Church, or the Noroton Heights train station parking lot on the southbound side.

Shuttle busses will transport fans from the train station and Middlesex before the game, beginning at 9 a.m., and back after it.

No tailgating will be permitted on any Darien school campuses, per the Darien Police Department.

The Darien Athletic Foundation will be live streaming the game as an alternative for those who are not able to purchase tickets due to limitations in seating.

Further updates regarding the game will be posted on the Darien High School website: hs.darienps.org.