Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 54, Aldine 7
Arlington 70, FW Trimble Tech 0
Beaumont United 17, Baytown Sterling 7
Cypress Creek 49, Houston Stratford 2
Cypress Ranch 34, Cypress Lakes 31
Dallas Jesuit 40, McKinney Boyd 21
Dallas Skyline 41, Richardson Lake Highlands 14
Denton Guyer 49, Keller Central 10
Euless Trinity 42, Hurst Bell 7
Fort Bend Austin 27, Fort Bend Dulles 22
Fort Bend Travis 56, Fort Bend Elkins 28
Garland Rowlett 27, North Garland 26
Jersey Village 48, Houston Northbrook 16
Killeen Shoemaker 42, Belton 23
Laredo United South 69, Laredo Nixon 37
Northwest Eaton 23, Keller Timber Creek 20, OT
Pasadena Dobie 55, Pasadena 0
Pearland 48, Alief Taylor 32
PSJA North 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19
SA Northside Stevens 13, SA Northside Warren 6
Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine MacArthur 0
Wylie 50, Garland 21
|CLASS 5A
Azle 50, FW Arlington Heights 21
College Station 56, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Colleyville Heritage 72, Carrollton Smith 0
Donna 42, Brownsville Lopez 35
EP Pebble Hills 49, El Paso Eastlake 43
Fort Bend Hightower 26, Rosenberg Terry 0
Frisco Independence 61, Frisco Liberty 7
Frisco Lebanon Trail 37, Frisco Memorial 35
FW Eastern Hills 44, FW Polytechnic 42
Houston Milby 14, Houston Madison 8
Hutto 40, Pflugerville Connally 27
Leander Glenn 21, Elgin 16
Lewisville The Colony 42, Frisco Centennial 35
Mission Sharyland 42, Laredo Cigarroa 17
New Caney 55, Wisdom High School 0
Rosenberg Lamar 45, Montgomery Lake Creek 18
SA Veterans Memorial 63, SA Brackenridge 28
|CLASS 4A
Brookshire Royal 15, Houston Washington 0
Houston Wheatley 35, Houston North Forest 29
La Feria 55, Brownsville Rivera 7
Lubbock Estacado 45, Wichita Falls 3
Rio Hondo 41, Rio Grande City La Grulla 19
|CLASS 2A
Shelbyville 14, Shepherd 7
|CLASS 1A
Avalon 56, Mount Calm 6
Borden County 66, White Deer 37
Cranfills Gap 59, Bynum 12
Lorenzo 49, Guthrie 0