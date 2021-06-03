Skip to main content
Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crosspoint Academy 54, Puget Sound Adventist 31

Shadle Park 50, East Valley (Spokane) 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade Christian 63, Life Christian Academy 37

Central Valley 53, Gonzaga Prep 34

Mount Vernon Christian 55, Coupeville 6

Union 72, Skyview 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

