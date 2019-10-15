Thunder-Mavericks, Box
|OKLAHOMA CITY (70)
Diallo 1-4 0-2 2, Gallinari 6-12 2-2 16, Noel 4-6 0-0 8, Schroder 1-10 1-2 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 2-2 16, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Bazley 1-6 1-4 4, Nader 2-6 0-0 4, Muscala 0-1 1-1 1, Patton 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 2-4 0-0 4, Dort 1-5 2-3 4, Hall 2-5 0-0 5, Akoon-Purcell 0-2 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 28-86 9-16 70.
|DALLAS (107)
Lee 3-6 0-0 6, Porzingis 7-21 0-0 17, Kleber 5-9 2-2 14, Doncic 4-10 9-11 19, Wright 4-8 0-0 9, Roby 1-4 1-2 3, Jackson 5-8 1-2 12, Hardaway Jr. 4-5 2-2 13, Holman 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Barea 3-9 0-0 6, Mathias 0-1 1-2 1, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Reaves 1-2 2-2 4, Cleveland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 18-23 107.
|Oklahoma City
|19
|19
|19
|13—
|70
|Dallas
|29
|28
|25
|25—107
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 5-34 (Gallinari 2-4, Hall 1-4, Bazley 1-5, Schroder 1-5, Burton 0-1, Akoon-Purcell 0-1, Muscala 0-1, Noel 0-1, Patton 0-2, Nader 0-2, Ferguson 0-2, Dort 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3), Dallas 13-40 (Hardaway Jr. 3-3, Porzingis 3-9, Doncic 2-6, Kleber 2-6, Curry 1-2, Wright 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Mathias 0-1, Lee 0-2, Barea 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 39 (Gilgeous-Alexander 8), Dallas 66 (Porzingis 13). Assists_Oklahoma City 14 (Schroder 6), Dallas 27 (Barea 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 23, Dallas 24. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Delay of game). A_15,305 (19,200).