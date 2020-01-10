Thornton scores as Sharks top Blue Jackets 3-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton scored and moved into a tie for 11th place on the NHL's career list for games played as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Thursday night.

Thornton, who notched his second goal of the season, appeared in his 1,612th NHL game — tying him with Ray Bourque.

Kevin Labanc scored a goal and had an assist, Brent Burns had a goal, and Aaron Dell turned back 28 shots for the Sharks, who improved to 4-2-2 over their last eight games after going 1-8-1 over their previous 10.

Sonny Milano scored his fifth goal for Columbus, which had its point streak in road games snapped at nine, going 6-0-3 over that stretch.

Labanc broke a scoreless tie with his 10th goal at 1:01 of the second. He was in the slot when he picked up a loose puck and fired it past Elvis Merzlikins.

Thornton scored on a power play from the top of the face-off circle midway through the second to extend San Jose’s lead to 2-0.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, left, defends against a shot by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Milano scored an unassisted goal for Columbus with 1:48 left in the second.

A turnover by Burns deep in San Jose’s end set up Milano’s fifth goal.

Burns scored his eighth goal early in the third after rebounding a shot by Labanc just outside the crease.

Merzlikins had 30 saves.

Brendan Dillon, Evander Kane, Barclay Goodrow and Erik Karlsson each had one assist for San Jose.

NOTES: Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella coached his 1,032nd NHL game, passing Mike Babcock for 12th on the NHL's career list. … Former Sharks F Gustav Nyquist played against his former team for first time since signing a four-year contract with Columbus in July. … Columbus was looking to match its second longest road point streak in team history. The Blue Jackets longest road point streak is 11. … San Jose recalled F Joachim Blichfeld the San Jose Barracuda, the team's AHL affiliate. … The Sharks played their first game without C Logan Couture, who will miss about six weeks with an ankle fracture.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Vegas on Saturday.

Sharks: Host Dallas on Saturday.

