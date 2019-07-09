Thornton scores 10 in 4th quarter, Wings beat Sparks 74-62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Kaela Davis scored a season-high 13 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-62 on Tuesday.

Thornton scored eight straight Dallas points in a two-minute span to extend the Wings' lead to 70-58. It started with a baseline jumper to beat the shot clock and capped by a fast-break layup.

Arike Ogunbowale and Glory Johnson each scored 14 points for Dallas (5-9). Ogunbowale scored 10 points in the first half to help Dallas take a 37-32 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Riquna Williams added 14 points for Los Angeles (7-7). Williams and Ogwumike combined to make 10 of Los Angeles' 14 first-half field goals.

Candace Parker played just six first-half minutes and did not return for Los Angeles because of a foot injury. Chelsea Gray, averaging 14.1 points, was held to three points in 33 minutes. Los Angeles was 4 of 19 from the 3-point line.