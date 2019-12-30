Thompson's 25 PTs lifts Oregon St. past N. Dakota 83-66

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored a career-high 25 points to lead Oregon State to an 83-66 victory over North Dakota on Sunday.

Thompson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, scored 11 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers, helping the Beavers (10-2) take a 36-28 lead at the break.

North Dakota (6-8) cut the lead to 50-45 on a 3-pointer from De’Sean Allen-Eikens, but would get no closer.

Thompson’s free throws extended the Beavers’ largest lead to 65-49 with 9:09 remaining, and culminated a 13-2 run.

Tres Tinkle, who leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, added 16 points and seven boards. He’s second in the Pac-12 in scoring.

Kylor Kelley, the Beavers’ 7-foot senior post who came into the game second nationally in blocked shots, added 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Marlon Stewart led the Hawks with 19 points. North Dakota freshman forward Brady Danielson, who came into the game averaging 3.5 points, scored a career-high 18 points, and made all four of his 3-point attempts.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks were coming off a 75-74 win at Nebraska, their first victory over a Big 10 opponent since 1933.

Oregon State: The Beavers equaled their best start through 12 games since the 1984-85 team opened 11-1. … Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 77 games. He became the 25th player in Pac-12 history to reach the 1,900-point mark.

UP NEXT

North Dakota opens its Summit League schedule Thursday at Denver.

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday at Utah.

