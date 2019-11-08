Thomas sets record with 21 boards, No. 22 Arkansas women win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 22 points, Taylah Thomas had 10 points and a program-record 21 rebounds and No. 22 Arkansas beat New Orleans 82-52 on Friday.

Dungee, a redshirt junior, scored every point during an 11-0 run to give the Razorbacks a 61-29 lead early in the fourth quarter. She was just 5 of 15 from the field but made 10 of 13 at the free-throw line for her 21st game with 20-plus points. Thomas topped Arkansas' single-game rebounding record, held by four others, by one.

Transfer Amber Ramirez, who sat out all last season, scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Arkansas (1-0), which is starting a season in the AP poll for the first time since 2002. The Razorbacks returned four of five starters from a 22-win team a year ago, their most victories since 2011-12.

Mia Deck led New Orleans (0-2) with 13 points and three 3-pointers.

