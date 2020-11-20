The Latest: Totti says he struggled to get over COVID-19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Retired Roma captain Francesco Totti says he struggled with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

Totti writes on Instagram that he has recovered after “15 long days” of medical care at home. The 44-year-old Totti says he struggled to get a fever to subside and lost strength.

Totti’s father died last month from the coronavirus at 76.

