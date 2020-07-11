The Latest: Astros cancel another workout amid virus concern

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Houston Astros have canceled their workout after learning that a staff member could have been exposed to a person outside the organization with the coronavirus.

It’s the second time this week the Astros have canceled a workout because of concerns about the pandemic. Houston also scrapped its Monday workout because of delays with testing results due to the holiday weekend, as did some other teams around the majors.

General manager James Click said they decided to cancel Saturday’s workout as a precaution.

“As part of MLB’s testing and reporting plan, we were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside the organization,” Click said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled today’s workout. We are working closely with MLB and our team physicians to follow the established testing and cleaning protocols so that we can safely bring our players and staff back to the field as soon as possible.”

Parma soccer club has announced that a non-playing member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parma says the person is asymptomatic and is being isolated according to Italian government protocols. The Serie A club adds that every other member of the team tested negative but that the rest of the squad was being kept under observation at its training center.

The Houston Astros play a simulated baseball game inside Minute Maid Park Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Houston.

According to the league’s virus protocol, Parma can still play its home game against Bologna in the top tier on Sunday as usual.

