The Latest: Browns have another positive COVID-19 test

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Browns have had another yet-to-be identified player test positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement saying it has closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing to see if others may have been exposed to the person.

The Browns still hoped to practice Wednesday, but that can’t happen until tracing is complete.

This has been a familiar pattern for the Browns, who will be without star defensive end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville after he tested positive for the virus. Garrett also missed Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, and Cleveland’s defense stepped up without him by getting five sacks, a safety and scoring a touchdown.

Garrett remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with fullback Andy Janovich, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and defensive end Joe Jackson, who went there Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three defensive coaches against Cleveland this weekend because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Coach Doug Marrone says defensive coordinator Todd Wash, defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes will not be available against the Browns. Rebrovich missed last week’s game against Pittsburgh because of coronavirus protocols.

Marron and assistant special teams coordinator Mike Mallory will run the defense during practice this week.

On Sunday, secondary/safeties coach Joe Dana will call the defense and assistant linebackers coach Tony Gilbert will coach the defensive line. Assistant Tyler Wolf will take care of Gilbert’s responsibilities from the coaching booth.

Marrone says he has confidence in Dana’s ability to handle the extra workload.

“He’s called the defense here last year during preseason,” Marrone said. “He’s called them in the preseason games, I’m sure some in Atlanta and he’s done it at Georgia Southern. Obviously, we worked together and been on the phones with him.

“That’s something that I think most teams really prepare for in case of an emergency and obviously with COVID everything is kind of ramped up to making sure that we’re all backed up in everything that we do.”

