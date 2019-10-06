The Latest: Raiders lead Bears 17-0 at halftime in London

The Latest on NFL Week 5 (all times EDT)

2:30 p.m.

The Oakland Raiders are dominating the Chicago Bears at halftime in London.

Oakland has taken a 17-0 lead thanks to TD runs by Josh Jacobs and DeAndre Washington and have outgained Chicago 208-44 at the break. This matches Oakland's biggest lead at any point in a game since coach Jon Gruden returned last season.

The Raiders have controlled the matchup against their former star edge rusher Khalil Mack by rushing for 99 yards and allowing no sacks.

Oakland has three sacks of its own against backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

The performance might leave the Bears questioning their decision to arrive in London only two days before the game. The Raiders spent the entire week here.

— Josh Dubow reporting from London

___

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs past Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London.

2:20 p.m.

Officials have ejected Tampa Bay starting cornerback Carlton Davis from Sunday's game against New Orleans because of a heavy, blind hit to the helmet of tight end Jared Cook.

Davis was assessed a 15-yard personal foul for the play and after a short delay the hit was judged to have been flagrant enough to warrant an ejection. The decision, coming in a 10-10 game in the second quarter, thinned the ranks of a Tampa Bay defensive backfield that entered the game ranked second to last in the NFL against the pass.

— Brett Martel, reporting from New Orleans

___

2:05 p.m.

The Saints have ended a streak of 13 possessions without a touchdown and taken a 10-7 lead over Tampa Bay in the process.

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, starting his third straight game for the injured Drew Brees, found Michael Thomas for a 14-yard catch and run to the left pylon for the score.

In Week 4, the Saints beat Dallas, 12-10, with four field goals. The Saints hadn't scored a TD since their second-to-last possession of a victory at Seattle in Week 3.

Bridgewater also has had his first completion longer that 30 yards this season against the Bucs, also to Thomas, who has five catches for 94 yards before the midway point of the second quarter.

— Brett Martel, reporting from New Orleans

___

1:40 p.m.

Giants running back Wayne Gallman is being evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of New York's matchup with Minnesota.

Gallman started in place of injured starter Saquon Barkley (ankle), who is out for the second straight week. Gallman's injury leaves rookie Jon Hilliman to carry the load in the running game. Eli Penny is the other option with Barkley out

—Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

___

1:20 p.m.

The winless Redskins have taken an early 7-6 lead over the unbeaten New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. ran for a 65-yard touchdown on an end-around the right side. Washington has Colt McCoy at quarterback, who's seeing his first action since breaking his leg against Philadelphia last December. McCoy was sacked to end the Redskins' first possession, and Tom Brady was sacked to end New England's opening drive.

The Patriots quickly responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Julian Edelman. But veteran kicker Mike Nugent, signed this week after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve, missed the extra point wide right.

— David Ginsburg reporting from Landover, Maryland

___

1:15 p.m.

Josh Allen is back and starting for the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback was in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his status as questionable.

Allen has rallied the Bills from deficits in each of their three victories this season. Turnovers have been an issue. The second-year starter has thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles.

He completed both passes on the Bills' opening drive for 23 yards. But he scrambled on third down and was sacked forcing Buffalo to punt.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

Khalil Mack went all the way to Europe for a chance to sack his former teammate Derek Carr as the NFL kicks off the first of four games in London.

Mack and the Bears (3-1) enter Week 5 tied for first in the NFC South while the Raiders (2-2) are tied for second in the AFC West. Mack faces the Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 13 months after being traded to Chicago following a contract dispute.

Mack has 17 sacks and 10 forced fumbles since joining the Bears last season compared to a Raiders defense that has just 18 sacks and eight forced fumbles from the entire unit.

Next Sunday, NFC South rivals Carolina and Tampa Bay will also play at Tottenham. It's already their second meeting of the season after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers 20-14 on Thursday night in Week 2.

In Week 8, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, the former quarterbacks coach for the Rams, will lead Cincinnati as it faces the NFC champions in Wembley Stadium.

And in Week 9, the London games conclude as Houston plays its first game in London in an AFC South matchup against Jacksonville, which will be playing its seventh annual "home" game in the city. This will also be the second matchup of the season for the teams. Houston won the first meeting 13-12 in Week 2 as the Jaguars failed on a late 2-point conversion attempt.

___

