The Latest: Rivers dealing with injuries on OL

The Latest on Week 12 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:55 p.m.

Although Philip Rivers overcame a sore big toe on his right foot to make his 235th consecutive start, he doesn't have his usual offensive line.

Center Ryan Kelly is out with a neck injury, marking the second straight week and third time this season that the Colts didn’t have their five regulars. Then left tackle Anthony Castonzo left the game with a knee injury in the first half and was listed as questionable. Le’Raven Clark replaced Castonzo early in the second quarter.

With the top spot in the AFC South on the line, Indianapolis and Tennessee are tied at 14 in the second quarter. Rivers has thrown for 113 yards and a touchdown.

___

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

1:45 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette is questionable to return against the Atlanta Falcons after a possible concussion on the first play of the game.

Arnette was injured in a collision with teammate Cory Littleton while tackling Falcons running back Brian Hill. Arnette was taken to the trainer’s tent before returning to the sideline and eventually being escorted to the locker room.

Atlanta has kicked a couple field goals to take a 6-0 lead.

___

1:25 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants quickly traded touchdowns in the first quarter.

After New York’s Wayne Gallman Jr. plunged in for a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive, Brandon Wilson fielded the kickoff in the end zone, found a seam up the middle and outraced the Giants for a 103-yard scoring return.

That tied the score at 7. It was Wilson’s second career kickoff return for a touchdown and the longest play in Bengals history.

The Giants (3-7) can move into first place in the woeful NFC East with a victory, although Philadelphia (3-6-1) plays Monday night.

___

