The Latest: Villanova adds game at Connecticut tournament

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

No. 3 Villanova has added a third game at Bubbleville, the 11-day gathering of college basketball teams in Connecticut for early season nonconference play.

The Wildcats are now scheduled to play Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun arena against Virginia Tech.

Temple had been scheduled to be the Hokies’ opponent for that game, but the Owls said Thursday they were was pausing team activities for 14 days following a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Villanova has already won two games this week at Mohegan Sun, beating Boston College, 76-67 on Wednesday and No. 18 Arizona State 83-74, on Thursday night to win the Empire Classic.

There are several tournaments and stand-alone games being played in the modified bubble at the Connecticut resort casino through Dec. 5.

___

Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, right, pulls down a rebound over Arizona State's Alonzo Verge Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

The Denver Broncos canceled practice Friday after another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the third time this season the Broncos have had to scrap practice because of the coronavirus. And it comes a day after No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Broncos informed players early Friday that their facilities are closed and meetings will be held remotely leading to Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos previously canceled practices on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 after a player either tested positive or came in close contact with an infected individual.

___

The Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium will not be played this year.

The game matches teams from the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference. Organizers announced Friday that because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the region and state and local travel restrictions in New York, the game is off. The plan is for it to return next season.

There have now been eight bowls that will not be played this season, reducing the total number of games to 35.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports