The Latest: KHL says it will not name a champion

Recommended Video:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Kontinental Hockey League says it will not name a champion after it stopped the season part-way through the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russia-based league shut down in March but didn’t immediately decide how the final standings would be determined. The league is widely considered to be the strongest outside the NHL.

The KHL says the eight teams still in the playoffs at the time the season ended will be ruled as jointly finishing in the top eight positions.

___

Soccer clubs from Germany’s top two divisions will discuss setting a date to resume the suspended season amid the coronavirus pandemic. It could be as soon as next week.

The German Football League’s board reportedly favors a start date of May 15 but some clubs want it later.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann backs a May 23 start to “reduce the injury risk” with more training and because some clubs were cleared to return to training earlier than others. Mainz wants two weeks to prepare.

FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Jason Hackedorn looks into Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, in Cleveland. With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn't feel safe attending games anyway without a coronavirus vaccine. less FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Jason Hackedorn looks into Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, in Cleveland. With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty ... more Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: KHL says it will not name a champion 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The league was given the go-ahead Wednesday to play in empty stadiums following a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors.

More teams are returning to full-team training instead of working in small groups.

Borussia Mönchengladbach is resuming full training despite what it called “very weak positive” coronavirus tests for one player and one staff member. The club says the player has since tested negative twice and the staff member is isolating at home after one negative test.

___

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello says his entire squad opposes resuming the Serie A soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gastaldello tells Italian daily La Repubblica “we don’t feel safe. They’re asking us to resume training and to get back out onto the field right away ... It’s putting all of the players’ safety on the line.”

He says “I’m speaking for me and for my teammates" and adds it's not worth it “if the price of resuming is us getting seriously injured.”

Most clubs in the Italian league are resuming training on an individual basis this week but last-place Brescia is one of the holdouts.

Brescia is one of areas hit hardest by the virus but Gastaldello says he was never tested.

He says “we’ll know if we’ve had it only once they test us before training.”

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has also been a vociferous opponent to resuming the season but says it’s not because he wants his club to avoid relegation.

The Italian government has not yet approved the resumption of the season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports