The Latest: Bills place DT Lotulelei on COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills placed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before kickoff of the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad to take Lotulelei's place for the game.

Lotulelei has two sacks and 14 tackles in seven games, all starts, this season for the Bills.

The 31-year-old Lotulelei opted out last season because of concerns about the pandemic. He was placed in COVID-19 protocols during training camp after he was deemed to be a close contact, and was activated on Aug. 27.

Bryant, who joined Buffalo's practice squad last year, hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game since 2019 with Cleveland. He was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2016, and has also spent time with the Jets and Miami Dolphins as well as Winnipeg and Montreal of the Canadian Football League. — Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

