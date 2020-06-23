The Latest: Another tennis player tests positive for virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Another tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series organized by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

Viktor Troicki says he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. The former top-20 player from Serbia played against Djokovic in Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.

Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour. The series started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria said Sunday he has tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

Djokovic left Croatia after the final was canceled and was tested in Belgrade. The results are expected soon.

