Texas Tech 85, Kansas St. 65

Ferrell 1-5 0-1 2, Gerlich 3-6 2-2 8, McKinney 1-4 0-0 3, Scott 9-14 17-19 37, Shavers 10-16 2-2 26, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Freelon 4-6 0-0 8, Maupin 0-1 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-0 1-2 1, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Wenger 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-53 22-26 85
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships