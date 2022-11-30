Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65

Akok 0-4 0-0 0, Wahab 0-4 0-0 0, Heath 2-8 0-0 5, Murray 8-13 0-0 18, Spears 5-12 3-4 13, Mozone 7-10 0-0 18, Ezewiro 1-2 3-5 5, Bristol 1-2 0-0 3, Anglin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-56 6-9 65.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute