Texas Tech 78, TCU 70

Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Gerlich 4-7 8-9 16, Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Scott 7-15 4-5 20, Shavers 2-6 2-2 6, Tofaeono 2-3 1-2 5, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Maupin 4-11 4-4 14, McKinney 1-2 2-2 4, Veitenheimer 1-1 0-0 3, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 21-24 78
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies