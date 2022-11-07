Skip to main content
Texas Tech 69, Texas A&M-CC 49

Westbrook 3-5 2-4 8, Anguera 2-2 0-0 5, Ellis 4-10 0-1 11, Serrata 2-5 2-2 6, Verano 2-6 0-0 6, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Odom 0-1 2-4 2, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 2-7 0-0 5, Shishkina 1-1 0-0 2, Whitner 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Aguado 0-3 1-4 1, McGill 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 17-45 8-17 49

TEXAS TECH (1-0)

Gerlich 2-7 2-2 8, Tofaeono 3-4 0-2 6, Ferrell 3-4 1-2 7, McKinney 5-5 0-0 11, Ukkonen 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 6-8 1-2 13, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Freelon 1-1 0-0 2, Maupin 3-6 4-4 11, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Shavers 2-6 0-0 4, Wenger 1-3 3-4 5, Totals 27-49 11-16 69

Texas A&M-CC 16 3 11 19 49
Texas Tech 9 21 18 21 69

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 7-21 (Westbrook 0-2, Anguera 1-1, Ellis 3-4, Serrata 0-2, Verano 2-4, Allen 0-1, Campbell 1-4, Williams 0-1, Aguado 0-1, McGill 0-1), Texas Tech 4-12 (Gerlich 2-4, Ferrell 0-1, McKinney 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2, Maupin 1-2, Shavers 0-2). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 8 (Aguado 2, Anguera 2), Texas Tech 14 (Gerlich 4, Veitenheimer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 23 (Odom 4, Verano 4, Westbrook 4), Texas Tech 32 (Lewis 7). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 20, Texas Tech 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,150.

