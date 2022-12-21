Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67

Achara 1-2 1-2 3, Maring 5-12 3-4 13, King 3-6 1-4 8, Klanjscek 1-7 1-4 4, Long 6-14 5-7 21, Hofman 2-8 0-0 4, Moore 2-5 2-3 7, Bazil 1-2 0-0 3, Arnold 1-2 0-0 3, Gates 0-2 1-2 1, Iyeyemi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-26 67.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies